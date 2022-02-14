 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Intl Flavors & Fragrances
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Intl Flavors & Fragrances

Within the last quarter, Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 0 1 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 1 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intl Flavors & Fragrances has an average price target of $161.0 with a high of $185.00 and a low of $121.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Intl Flavors & Fragrances over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 0.12% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IFF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022StifelUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for IFF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (IFF)

Earnings Scheduled For February 9, 2022
Intl Flavors & Fragrances Earnings Preview
A Look Into Intl Flavors & Fragrances's Debt
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Intl Flavors & Fragrances
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 26, 2022
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Intl Flavors & Fragrances 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com