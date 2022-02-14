 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Masco
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 11:01am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Masco

Masco (NYSE:MAS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Masco has an average price target of $79.0 with a high of $86.00 and a low of $72.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Masco over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 3.5% from the previous average price target of $76.33.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MAS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022UBSInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MAS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (MAS)

Barclays Cuts Masco Price Target By 10%
Masco's Return on Invested Capital Overview
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Masco Clocks 9% Sales Growth In Q4; Hikes Dividend
Masco: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com