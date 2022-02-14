 Skip to main content

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About F5
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 4 2 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 10 analysts have an average price target of $263.5 versus the current price of F5 at $198.13, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated F5 over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 9.97% from the previous average price target of $239.62.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FFIV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2022CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

