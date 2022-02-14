 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Oscar Health
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 9:13am   Comments
Share:
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Oscar Health

Within the last quarter, Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 1
Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Oscar Health. The company has an average price target of $12.25 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $6.50.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Oscar Health over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 28.45% increase from the previous average price target of $17.12.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OSCR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Goldman SachsUpgradesSellNeutral
Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for OSCR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (OSCR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2022
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2022
Obamacare Provider Oscar Health Expects FY22 Premiums To Top $6B On Strong Enrollment
Where Oscar Health Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com