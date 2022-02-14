 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Trex Co
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 9:13am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Trex Co

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Trex Co has an average price target of $123.5 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $108.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Trex Co over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 6.47% from the previous average price target of $116.00.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TREX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BenchmarkUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2022UBSInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Dec 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TREX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (TREX)

Benchmark Turns Bullish On Trex, Sees Sharp Upside
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2022
UBS Initiates Coverage On Several Building Sector Companies
Expert Ratings For Trex Co
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 20, 2022
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com