Where MongoDB Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 4:05pm   Comments
Where MongoDB Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 6 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 5 3 1 0 0

According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, MongoDB has an average price target of $591.27 with a high of $700.00 and a low of $490.00.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated MongoDB over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 17.99% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MDB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MDB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

