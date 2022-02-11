 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Martin Marietta Materials Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 2:04pm   Comments
Share:
Where Martin Marietta Materials Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Martin Marietta Materials has an average price target of $485.0 with a high of $525.00 and a low of $450.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Martin Marietta Materials over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 3.24% from the previous average price target of $469.80.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MLM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MLM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials Clocks 27% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Street View
Recap: Martin Marietta Materials Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2022
A Preview Of Martin Marietta Materials's Earnings
Expert Ratings For Martin Marietta Materials
CNBC's Final Trades: Martin Marietta, Palo Alto, SoFi And This ETF For Exposure To EV Segment
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ABNBTruist SecuritiesMaintains190.0
ALLTNeedhamMaintains16.0
CRSPRBC CapitalMaintains95.0
ABNBDA DavidsonMaintains235.0
HUNWells FargoMaintains50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com