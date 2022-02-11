 Skip to main content

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fluence Energy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 12:04pm   Comments
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fluence Energy

Over the past 3 months, 14 analysts have published their opinion on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 6 3 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 4 6 2 0 0

In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Fluence Energy. The company has an average price target of $42.57 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $14.00.

Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts rated Fluence Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 9.15% over the past month.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FLNC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022HSBCInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesDowngradesNeutralUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FLNC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

