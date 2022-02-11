 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Bunge
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 9:01am
Analyst Ratings For Bunge

Within the last quarter, Bunge (NYSE:BG) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $106.25 versus the current price of Bunge at $99.08, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Bunge over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 8.97% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

