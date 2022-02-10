 Skip to main content

Where Ambarella Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 2:05pm   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 5 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 4 3 2 0 0

In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ambarella. The company has an average price target of $208.54 with a high of $250.00 and a low of $155.00.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated Ambarella over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

This average price target has increased by 20.61% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BairdUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jan 2022JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2022Wells FargoUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

