 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Kohl's
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Kohl's

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 1
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1
3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Kohl's has an average price target of $62.5 with a high of $73.00 and a low of $38.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Kohl's over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 9.64% increase from the previous average price target of $69.17.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KSS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Gordon HaskettDowngradesBuyAccumulate
Jan 2022UBSDowngradesNeutralSell
Jan 2022JP MorganMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for KSS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (KSS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 10, 2022
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
Kohl's Dismisses Takeover Offers: What Investors Need To Know
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Kohl's Corporation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
XERSSVB LeerinkMaintains6.0
MYOVSVB LeerinkMaintains19.0
CFRXSVB LeerinkMaintains9.0
AVIRSVB LeerinkMaintains10.0
AMRNSVB LeerinkMaintains10.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com