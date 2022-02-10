 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rapid7
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 11:04am   Comments
Share:
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rapid7

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rapid7 has an average price target of $122.0 with a high of $130.00 and a low of $103.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Rapid7 over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 9.09% from the previous average price target of $134.20.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RPD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RPD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (RPD)

Rapid7: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 9, 2022
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Analyst Ratings For Rapid7
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Rapid7 Before The Dividend Payout
10 Tech Predictions For 2022: Nasdaq At 19K, Apple AR/VR Glasses, Metaverse Becomes Reality And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CBOECredit SuisseInitiates Coverage On144.0
RLJP MorganMaintains142.0
MKTXCredit SuisseInitiates Coverage On412.0
CMECredit SuisseInitiates Coverage On258.0
HASIUBSUpgrades50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com