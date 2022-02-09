 Skip to main content

Where Karyopharm Therapeutics Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 1:01pm   Comments
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $8.75 versus the current price of Karyopharm Therapeutics at $8.9, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Karyopharm Therapeutics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 35.99% increase from the previous average price target of $13.67.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KPTI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JP MorganUpgradesUnderweightNeutral
Jan 2022SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform
Dec 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform

