Where Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 12:04pm   Comments
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $86.43 with a high of $116.00 and a low of $68.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Enanta Pharmaceuticals over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has decreased by 2.11% from the previous average price target of $88.29.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ENTA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform
Jan 2022SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform
Nov 2021OppenheimerMaintainsPerform

