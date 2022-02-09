 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Incyte
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 12:03pm   Comments
Expert Ratings For Incyte

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $74.25 versus the current price of Incyte at $68.65, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Incyte over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 3.6% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for INCY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022SVB LeerinkDowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform

