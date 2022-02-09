 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Jacobs Engineering Group
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 11:02am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Jacobs Engineering Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Jacobs Engineering Group. The company has an average price target of $164.6 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $160.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Jacobs Engineering Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 1.92% from the previous average price target of $161.50.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for J

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Dec 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for J
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (J)

Credit Suisse, Citi Cut Jacobs Engineering's Price Target Post Q1 Results
Looking Into Jacobs Engineering Group's Return On Capital Employed
Jacobs Engineering Q1 Sales Remain Flat, Misses Consensus; Reiterates FY22 Outlook
Jacobs Engineering Group: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2022
Jacobs Acquires Mobility Analytics Provider StreetLight Data For Undisclosed sum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PRQRHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains4.0
COOPPiper SandlerMaintains71.0
CRNCEvercore ISI GroupDowngrades55.0
TXNRaymond JamesDowngrades
ASNDOppenheimerUpgrades170.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com