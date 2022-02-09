 Skip to main content

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enphase Energy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Enphase Energy has an average price target of $249.4 with a high of $315.00 and a low of $187.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Enphase Energy over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 7.03% from the previous average price target of $268.25.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ENPH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Craig-HallumUpgradesHoldBuy
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

