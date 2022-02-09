 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Haemonetics
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 10:20am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 2 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Haemonetics. The company has an average price target of $63.0 with a high of $66.00 and a low of $60.00.

Below is a summary of how these 2 analysts rated Haemonetics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 8.7% increase from the previous average price target of $69.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HAE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022NeedhamDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

