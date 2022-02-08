 Skip to main content

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Gates Industrial Corp
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $18.25 versus the current price of Gates Industrial Corp at $15.155, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Gates Industrial Corp over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 9.88% increase from the previous average price target of $20.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GTES

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GTES
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

