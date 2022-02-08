 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For ON Semiconductor
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 10:18am   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 4 3 1 0
Last 30D 3 3 1 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 13 analysts have an average price target of $72.15 versus the current price of ON Semiconductor at $62.44, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated ON Semiconductor over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 11.65% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsHold
Feb 2022SusquehannaMaintainsPositive

View More Analyst Ratings for ON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

