Expert Ratings For Simon Property Group
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 10:16am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $166.75 versus the current price of Simon Property Group at $142.6, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Simon Property Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 14.8% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SPG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral
Dec 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy

