Expert Ratings For Southern
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 12:15pm   Comments
Expert Ratings For Southern

Within the last quarter, Southern (NYSE:SO) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $67.58 versus the current price of Southern at $67.955, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Southern over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 1.47% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Feb 2022Wells FargoDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Evercore ISI GroupUpgradesUnderperformIn-Line

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

