 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Expedia Group
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 11:14am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Expedia Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Expedia Group has an average price target of $197.25 with a high of $216.00 and a low of $173.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Expedia Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 4.18% from the previous average price target of $189.33.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EXPE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for EXPE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (EXPE)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Expedia Group Stock In The Last 15 Years
Dominion Energy, Under Armour, And Expedia Among Another Slew Of Earnings Reports
Why Expedia Shares Are Rising Today
23 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Thursday's Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDBTigress FinancialInitiates Coverage On630.0
KODeutsche BankMaintains62.0
TTGTDeutsche BankMaintains100.0
FLNCB of A SecuritiesDowngrades14.0
FOXADeutsche BankMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com