Where Aflac Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 11:14am   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Aflac (NYSE:AFL) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 1
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Aflac. The company has an average price target of $62.0 with a high of $67.00 and a low of $52.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Aflac over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 0.54% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AFL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnPeer Perform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

