Expert Ratings For Match Group
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 11:10am   Comments
Expert Ratings For Match Group

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 8 analysts have an average price target of $154.0 versus the current price of Match Group at $114.715, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Match Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has decreased by 10.11% from the previous average price target of $171.33.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MTCH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022BTIGMaintainsBuy

