Where Cognizant Tech Solns Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Where Cognizant Tech Solns Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $92.67 versus the current price of Cognizant Tech Solns at $86.495, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Cognizant Tech Solns over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 16.27% from the previous average price target of $79.70.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CTSH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight
Jan 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Jan 2022UBSUpgradesSellNeutral

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDBTigress FinancialInitiates Coverage On630.0
KODeutsche BankMaintains62.0
TTGTDeutsche BankMaintains100.0
FLNCB of A SecuritiesDowngrades14.0
FOXADeutsche BankMaintains48.0
