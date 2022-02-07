 Skip to main content

What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Jack In The Box
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 9:32am   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 5 4 1 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 3 4 2 1 0

These 13 analysts have an average price target of $112.15 versus the current price of Jack In The Box at $91.76, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated Jack In The Box over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 9.28% from the previous average price target of $123.62.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JACK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Dec 2021Northcoast ResearchDowngradesBuyNeutral

