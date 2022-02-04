What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About LPL Finl Hldgs

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Analysts have provided the following ratings for LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA within the last quarter:
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
These 4 analysts have an average price target of $219.0 versus the current price of LPL Finl Hldgs at $178.59, implying upside.
Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated LPL Finl Hldgs over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock
This current average has decreased by 2.52% from the previous average price target of $224.67.
Analyst Ratings: What Are They?
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
