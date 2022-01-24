QQQ
-10.36
362.05
-2.95%
BTC/USD
-2080.82
34163.73
-5.74%
DIA
-6.94
349.29
-2.03%
SPY
-10.92
448.90
-2.49%
TLT
+ 0.37
143.26
+ 0.26%
GLD
+ 0.13
170.96
+ 0.08%

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Truist Financial

byBenzinga Insights
January 24, 2022 11:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Truist Financial

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 8 analysts have an average price target of $69.62 versus the current price of Truist Financial at $60.19, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Truist Financial over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 5.36% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Truist Financial Stands With Analysts

Where Truist Financial Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral on Truist Financial, Raises Price Target to $63

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintains Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $62 to $63. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022

Upgrades read more

UBS Upgrades Truist Financial to Buy, Raises Price Target to $77

UBS analyst Erika Najarian upgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $63 to $77. read more