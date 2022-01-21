QQQ
-5.14
366.86
-1.42%
BTC/USD
-2441.23
38239.68
-6%
DIA
-2.24
349.57
-0.64%
SPY
-4.19
450.94
-0.94%
TLT
+ 1.34
140.60
+ 0.94%
GLD
-0.57
172.22
-0.33%

Analyst Ratings For Voya Financial

byBenzinga Insights
January 21, 2022 2:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Voya Financial

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Voya Financial. The company has an average price target of $80.0 with a high of $83.00 and a low of $75.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Voya Financial over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 10.34% from the previous average price target of $72.50.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 21, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 21, 2022

  read more

Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Voya Financial with Peer Perform Rating, Announces Price Target of $80

Wolfe Research initiates coverage on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) with a Peer Perform rating and announces Price Target of $80. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2022

Upgrades read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

UBS cut the price target for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $635 to $575. Adobe shares fell 2.3% to $541.06 in pre-market trading. read more