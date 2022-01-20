QQQ
+ 3.51
362.97
+ 0.96%
BTC/USD
+ 1307.65
42967.66
+ 3.14%
DIA
+ 2.35
348.00
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 3.60
448.15
+ 0.8%
TLT
+ 0.45
140.62
+ 0.32%
GLD
-0.10
172.18
-0.06%

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hertz Global Holdings

byBenzinga Insights
January 20, 2022 2:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hertz Global Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $29.0 versus the current price of Hertz Global Holdings at $21.84, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Hertz Global Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 3.57% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Barclays Cuts Price Targets On These Two Car Rental Companies

Barclays Cuts Price Targets On These Two Car Rental Companies

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Hertz Global Holdings, Lowers Price Target to $26

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintains Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $28 to $26. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2022

Upgrades read more
Oppenheimer Sees 27% Upside In Hertz Global

Oppenheimer Sees 27% Upside In Hertz Global