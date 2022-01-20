QQQ
Expert Ratings For Rent the Runway

byBenzinga Insights
January 20, 2022 10:37 am
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 9 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 8 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rent the Runway has an average price target of $22.1 with a high of $28.00 and a low of $16.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Rent the Runway over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 5.24% over the past month.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Related Articles

Keybanc Maintains Overweight on Rent the Runway, Lowers Price Target to $16

Keybanc analyst Edward Yruma maintains Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $21 to $16. read more
Despite AMC, GameStop, Analyst Says Death Of Short Selling 'Highly Exaggerated'

Despite AMC, GameStop, Analyst Says Death Of Short Selling 'Highly Exaggerated'

Short squeezes in heavily shorted meme stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) had short sellers facing unprecedented pressures in 2021. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2021

  read more
Rent The Runway Shares Gain As Analysts See Huge Upside To Price Target

Rent The Runway Shares Gain As Analysts See Huge Upside To Price Target

Several analyst firms initiated coverage on Rent The Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) with a huge upside to the company's price target. read more