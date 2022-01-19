QQQ
-4.07
374.62
-1.1%
BTC/USD
-574.00
41778.12
-1.36%
DIA
-3.40
357.25
-0.96%
SPY
-4.67
461.16
-1.02%
TLT
+ 0.97
139.13
+ 0.69%
GLD
+ 2.70
166.69
+ 1.59%

Analyst Ratings For Glaukos

byBenzinga Insights
January 19, 2022 4:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Glaukos

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Glaukos has an average price target of $61.25 with a high of $68.00 and a low of $56.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Glaukos over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 7.46% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022

Upgrades read more

Wells Fargo Upgrades Glaukos to Equal-Weight, Announces $56 Price Target

Wells Fargo analyst Lawrence Biegelsen upgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and announces $56 price target. read more

BTIG Upgrades Glaukos to Buy, Announces $61 Price Target

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman upgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from Neutral to Buy and announces $61 price target. read more

Jefferies Maintains Hold on Glaukos, Raises Price Target to $60

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone maintains Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) with a Hold and raises the price target from $54 to $60. read more