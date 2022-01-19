QQQ
-4.07
374.62
-1.1%
BTC/USD
-603.75
41748.37
-1.43%
DIA
-3.40
357.25
-0.96%
SPY
-4.67
461.16
-1.02%
TLT
+ 0.97
139.13
+ 0.69%
GLD
+ 2.70
166.69
+ 1.59%

Expert Ratings For Latham Group

byBenzinga Insights
January 19, 2022 4:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Latham Group

Within the last quarter, Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Latham Group. The company has an average price target of $24.86 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $18.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Latham Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 15.63% from the previous average price target of $21.50.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For Latham Group

Expert Ratings For Latham Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) within the last quarter: read more

Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral on Latham Group, Raises Price Target to $21

Goldman Sachs maintains Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $19 to $21. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Latham Group, Raises Price Target to $25

Morgan Stanley analyst Jashua Pokrzywinski maintains Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $24 to $25. read more
Barclays, Baird Raise Latham Price Target Complementing Radiant Pools Acquisition

Barclays, Baird Raise Latham Price Target Complementing Radiant Pools Acquisition