QQQ
-5.72
385.73
-1.51%
BTC/USD
-596.63
41604.99
-1.41%
DIA
-5.19
364.33
-1.45%
SPY
-6.50
471.22
-1.4%
TLT
-1.75
143.85
-1.23%
GLD
+ 0.26
169.41
+ 0.15%

Where Boot Barn Holdings Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
January 18, 2022 10:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Boot Barn Holdings Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Boot Barn Holdings has an average price target of $132.75 with a high of $138.00 and a low of $123.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Boot Barn Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 26.83% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022

Upgrades read more

Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Boot Barn Holdings with Neutral Rating

Seaport Global analyst Mitch Kummetz initiates coverage on Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) with a Neutral rating. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2021

  read more

Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Boot Barn Holdings with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $135

Benchmark analyst John Lawrence initiates coverage on Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $135. read more