What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BJ's Wholesale Club

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average price target of $67.17 with a high of $77.00 and a low of $60.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated BJ’s Wholesale Club over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

This average price target has increased by 14.23% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

