Expert Ratings For Brinker International

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 9:36 am
Within the last quarter, Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 6 7 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 6 5 0 0

These 13 analysts have an average price target of $50.92 versus the current price of Brinker International at $37.97, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated Brinker International over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 14.25% increase from the previous average price target of $59.38.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Analyst Ratings

