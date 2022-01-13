QQQ
Expert Ratings For Clearwater Analytics Hldg

byBenzinga Insights
January 13, 2022 4:28 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 5 5 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 5 4 0 0

These 10 analysts have an average price target of $26.3 versus the current price of Clearwater Analytics Hldg at $18.27, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Clearwater Analytics Hldg over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 5.2% from the previous average price target of $25.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

