QQQ
-3.61
390.96
-0.93%
BTC/USD
-636.50
43266.16
-1.45%
DIA
+ 0.75
362.20
+ 0.21%
SPY
-1.44
472.46
-0.3%
TLT
+ 0.25
142.76
+ 0.17%
GLD
-1.20
171.94
-0.7%

Where Federal Signal Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
January 13, 2022 11:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Federal Signal Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Federal Signal. The company has an average price target of $52.5 with a high of $56.00 and a low of $47.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Federal Signal over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 8.81% from the previous average price target of $48.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Federal Signal

Analyst Ratings For Federal Signal

Within the last quarter, Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more

Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy on Federal Signal, Lowers Price Target to $52

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen maintains Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) with a Strong Buy and lowers the price target from $56 to $52. read more

Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy on Federal Signal, Raises Price Target to $56

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen maintains Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) with a Strong Buy and raises the price target from $48 to $56. read more
KeyBanc, DA Davidson Bump Up Federal Signal Price Target Post Q3 Results

KeyBanc, DA Davidson Bump Up Federal Signal Price Target Post Q3 Results