Expert Ratings For Remitly Global

Benzinga Insights
January 12, 2022 1:08 pm
Expert Ratings For Remitly Global

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 5 1 0 0

According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Remitly Global has an average price target of $48.1 with a high of $61.00 and a low of $40.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Remitly Global over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 3.32% from the previous average price target of $49.75.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Analyst Ratings

