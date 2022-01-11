QQQ
+ 3.83
376.28
+ 1.01%
BTC/USD
+ 722.55
42545.04
+ 1.73%
DIA
+ 0.20
360.59
+ 0.06%
SPY
+ 1.63
463.89
+ 0.35%
TLT
+ 0.51
142.10
+ 0.36%
GLD
+ 1.37
166.89
+ 0.81%

Expert Ratings For Enterprise Prods Partners

byBenzinga Insights
January 11, 2022 12:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Enterprise Prods Partners

Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enterprise Prods Partners. The company has an average price target of $27.0 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Enterprise Prods Partners over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 8.47% from the previous average price target of $29.50.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Mizuho Maintains Buy on Enterprise Prods Partners, Raises Price Target to $30

Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintains Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) with a Buy and raises the price target from $29 to $30. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2022

  read more

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Enterprise Prods Partners to Equal-Weight, Announces $27 Price Target

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd downgrades Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announces $27 price target. read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight on Enterprise Prods Partners, Lowers Price Target to $27

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintains Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $30 to $27. read more