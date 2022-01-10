QQQ
Analyst Ratings For General Dynamics

byBenzinga Insights
January 10, 2022 1:04 pm
Analyst Ratings For General Dynamics

Analysts have provided the following ratings for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for General Dynamics. The company has an average price target of $237.5 with a high of $245.00 and a low of $230.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated General Dynamics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 6.15% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

