What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Brixmor Property Group

byBenzinga Insights
January 10, 2022 9:44 am
Within the last quarter, Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Brixmor Property Group has an average price target of $27.0 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $25.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Brixmor Property Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 12.5% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Jefferies Upgrades Brixmor Property Group to Buy, Raises Price Target to $29

Jefferies analyst Linda Tsai upgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $25 to $29. read more

Truist Securities Maintains Hold on Brixmor Property Group, Raises Price Target to $26

Truist Securities analyst Ki Bin Kim maintains Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) with a Hold and raises the price target from $23 to $26. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 1, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 1, 2021

  read more

BMO Capital Upgrades Brixmor Property Group to Market Perform, Announces $25 Price Target

BMO Capital analyst Juan Sanabria upgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from Underperform to Market Perform and announces $25 price target. read more