QQQ
-3.48
387.50
-0.9%
BTC/USD
-1111.83
41970.48
-2.58%
DIA
+ 0.79
361.60
+ 0.22%
SPY
-0.88
468.82
-0.19%
TLT
-0.92
144.21
-0.64%
GLD
+ 0.67
166.33
+ 0.4%

Where Mesa Air Group Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
January 7, 2022 3:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Mesa Air Group Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Mesa Air Group. The company has an average price target of $10.12 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $7.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Mesa Air Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 25.04% increase from the previous average price target of $13.50.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Upgrades Delta, Names Alaska Air Top Airline Pick For 2022

Analyst Upgrades Delta, Names Alaska Air Top Airline Pick For 2022

Airline stocks lagged the broad market recovery in 2021, and the COVID-19 omicron variant outbreak in the fourth quarter negatively impacted the global travel industry for the holiday season. One analyst said Friday that some airline stocks may finally be cleared for takeoff in 2022. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2022

  read more

B of A Securities Downgrades Mesa Air Group to Neutral, Lowers Price Target to $8

B of A Securities analyst Andrew Didora downgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from Buy to Neutral and lowers the price target from $12 to $8. read more
Airline Stock Short Interest Up 30% Since Omicron Variant Discovered

Airline Stock Short Interest Up 30% Since Omicron Variant Discovered

Airline stock investors hoping for a return to normalcy in 2022 got some very bad news in late November when scientists discovered the omicron variant of COVID-19. The omicron news was a devastating blow for airline stock investors, but Bank of America analyst Andrew Didora said Tuesday that omicron has seemingly emboldened airline stock short sellers. read more