QQQ
+ 1.03
383.27
+ 0.27%
BTC/USD
-222.08
43229.05
-0.51%
DIA
-1.32
365.41
-0.36%
SPY
+ 0.45
467.93
+ 0.1%
TLT
+ 0.26
142.67
+ 0.18%
GLD
-1.94
171.00
-1.15%

Where Procore Technologies Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
January 6, 2022 2:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Procore Technologies Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Procore Technologies. The company has an average price target of $113.75 with a high of $117.00 and a low of $110.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Procore Technologies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 1.56% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2022

  read more

Jefferies Upgrades Procore Technologies to Buy, Announces $110 Price Target

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgrades Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) from Hold to Buy and announces $110 price target. read more
3 Software Picks Poised For Accelerating Growth In 2022

3 Software Picks Poised For Accelerating Growth In 2022

As the year is winding down, it's a time when many investors scout for the next big investment opportunities that can fetch them market-beating returns. An analyst at JPMorgan delved into the potential effect of a rising interest rate environment and inflation on the software sector, and named three software picks for 2022 that are poised for accelerated growth. read more