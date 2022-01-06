QQQ
+ 1.16
383.13
+ 0.3%
BTC/USD
-258.13
43193.00
-0.59%
DIA
-1.19
365.28
-0.33%
SPY
+ 0.59
467.79
+ 0.13%
TLT
+ 0.25
142.67
+ 0.18%
GLD
-1.94
171.00
-1.14%

Expert Ratings For GitLab

byBenzinga Insights
January 6, 2022 2:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For GitLab

Analysts have provided the following ratings for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 5 6 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0
2M Ago 3 2 4 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 14 analysts have an average price target of $126.57 versus the current price of GitLab at $70.41, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts rated GitLab over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 6.76% from the previous average price target of $135.75.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For GitLab

Expert Ratings For GitLab

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2022

  read more
Piper Sandler Upgrades GitLab, Sees 45% Upside

Piper Sandler Upgrades GitLab, Sees 45% Upside

Piper Sandler Upgrades GitLab to Overweight, Announces $100 Price Target

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens upgrades GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) from Neutral to Overweight and announces $100 price target. read more