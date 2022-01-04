QQQ
-7.40
409.08
-1.84%
BTC/USD
-697.61
45748.49
-1.5%
DIA
+ 1.91
363.77
+ 0.52%
SPY
-1.40
479.11
-0.29%
TLT
-1.01
145.31
-0.7%
GLD
+ 1.16
167.17
+ 0.69%

Expert Ratings For Stryker

byBenzinga Insights
January 4, 2022 1:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Stryker

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Stryker (NYSE:SYK) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Stryker has an average price target of $300.75 with a high of $315.00 and a low of $278.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Stryker over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 10.37% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Stryker

Within the last quarter, Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 4, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 4, 2022

  read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Barclays raised the price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) from $16 to $20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 2.5% to $16.55 in pre-market trading. read more

Piper Sandler Upgrades Stryker to Overweight, Raises Price Target to $315

Piper Sandler analyst Matt O'Brien upgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from Neutral to Overweight and raises the price target from $250 to $315. read more