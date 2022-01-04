QQQ
-6.86
408.54
-1.71%
BTC/USD
+ 394.67
46840.77
+ 0.85%
DIA
+ 2.26
363.42
+ 0.62%
SPY
-0.67
478.38
-0.14%
TLT
-1.52
145.82
-1.05%
GLD
+ 1.00
167.33
+ 0.59%

Where Invesco Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
January 4, 2022 11:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Invesco Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $30.5 versus the current price of Invesco at $24.315, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Invesco over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 0.83% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Invesco Stands With Analysts

Where Invesco Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) within the last quarter: read more

Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral on Invesco, Lowers Price Target to $26

Goldman Sachs maintains Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $27 to $26. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2021

  read more

BMO Capital Upgrades Invesco to Outperform, Announces $33 Price Target

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from Market Perform to Outperform and announces $33 price target. read more