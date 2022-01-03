QQQ
+ 0.62
397.23
+ 0.16%
BTC/USD
-395.89
46890.29
-0.84%
DIA
-0.21
363.53
-0.06%
SPY
+ 0.26
474.70
+ 0.05%
TLT
-1.86
150.05
-1.26%
GLD
-2.61
173.57
-1.53%

Analyst Ratings For Huntington Bancshares

byBenzinga Insights
January 3, 2022 10:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $18.5 versus the current price of Huntington Bancshares at $15.77, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Huntington Bancshares over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 0.91% from the previous average price target of $18.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings for Huntington Bancshares

  Analysts have provided the following ratings for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) within the last quarter: read more

Barclays Downgrades Huntington Bancshares to Underweight, Announces $17 Price Target

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg downgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announces $17 price target. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Huntington Bancshares, Raises Price Target to $19

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintains Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $18 to $19. read more

Wolfe Research Downgrades Huntington Bancshares to Peer Perform, Lowers Price Target to $18

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache downgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from Outperform to Peer Perform and lowers the price target from $20 to $18. read more