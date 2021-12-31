QQQ
-1.44
401.79
-0.36%
BTC/USD
-107.93
47012.94
-0.23%
DIA
-0.49
364.56
-0.13%
SPY
-0.48
476.64
-0.1%
TLT
+ 0.46
147.44
+ 0.31%
GLD
+ 0.79
169.01
+ 0.47%

Expert Ratings For Constellation Brands

byBenzinga Insights
December 31, 2021 12:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Constellation Brands

Within the last quarter, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has observed the following analyst ratings:

  Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $264.8 versus the current price of Constellation Brands at $250.08, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Constellation Brands over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 0.92% from the previous average price target of $267.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Constellation Brands Stands With Analysts

Where Constellation Brands Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) within the last quarter: read more
Where Constellation Brands Stands With Analysts

Where Constellation Brands Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) within the last quarter: read more
Analyst Ratings For Constellation Brands

Analyst Ratings For Constellation Brands

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
Expert Ratings For Constellation Brands

Expert Ratings For Constellation Brands

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) within the last quarter: read more